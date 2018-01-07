January 07 2018
|
Tevet, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Likud asks internal court to expel rebel MK

By
January 7, 2018 09:57

Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition."

2 minute read.



Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai and Likud MK Sharren Haskel at 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamenta

Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai and Likud MK Sharren Haskel at 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.. (photo credit: IPU)

The Likud and coalition chairman David Amsalem petitioned the party's highest internal court Sunday, asking to remove from the party MK Sharren Haskel, because she intends to violate coalition and faction discipline and vote Monday against the controversial "minimarkets bill."

Haskel has been saying for weeks that she opposes the Shas-sponsored bill, and she has recently been joined by her Likud colleagues, Science and Technology Minister Ophir Akuns, Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, and MK Amir Ohana. At a Shabbat cultural event on Saturday, Haskel reiterated her opposition, saying the bill would discriminate between municipalities and that there was no reason to help Shas cross the electoral threshold.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In its petition, the Likud and Amsalem accused Haskel of violating the party's bylaws and strengthening its competition. Amsalem said Likud attorney Avi Halevy had warned Haskel a week ago that voting against the bill could be justification to expel her from the party.

"MK Haskel was not elected in direct elections," Amsalem said. "The people of Israel voted for the Likud led by Benjamin Netanyahu and not for Sharren Haskel, so she has an obligation to be loyal to Likud."

Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition." She said Amsalem had crossed a red line and was himself violating the spirit and the values of Likud.

Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson noted that Netanyahu himself violated faction discipline more than 20 years ago, when he voted in favor of a law initiating direct elections for prime minister.

"Netanyahu was not banished from the party by its then-leader Yitzhak Shamir, who knew how to accept different views, but under the current Caesar Netanyahu, everyone must be disciplined," Hasson said.

The “minimarkets bill” is part of Netanyahu’s agreement with the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties following a coalition crisis over public violations of Shabbat.

If it becomes law, it will require municipalities that want to pass local laws allowing stores to be open on the Sabbath to receive permission to do so from the interior minister, which current Interior Minister Arye Deri of Shas is not expected to give.

The legislation would not apply retroactively, such that municipalities that already allow stores to be open on the Jewish day of rest would not have to shutter them.

The bill was supposed to come to a vote last Monday but was postponed, because there was no majority for it, due in part to Likud MK Yehudah Glick sitting shiva for his wife Yaffa. Deri tried in vain to get Glick to leave his shiva house and come vote the day after her funeral.

When The Jerusalem Post asked Amsalem on Saturday night if there was a majority for the bill, he said: "I don't know. Wait until Monday and see."

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Related Content

Actress Yuval Scharf in a scene from McMafia (2018)
January 7, 2018
Global crime with a local flavor

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    6 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut