Netanyahu receives letter from Melania Trump welcoming him to DC

"We look forward to seeing you soon"

March 4, 2018 17:23
Netanyahu arrives in DC for AIPAC Conference, receives letter from First Lady, March 4, 2018. (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara received a welcome letter from First Lady Melania Trump upon arrival in Washington DC on Sunday for the 2018 AIPAC Policy Conference and a meeting with US President Trump, according to a video released by the Government Press Office.

"We hope you enjoy your stay at the Blair House. We look forward to seeing you soon," the letter read.

Netanyahu will take to the podium at AIPAC's general plenary this week amid on-going investigations at home. On Friday, Netanyahu and his wife Sara were questioned in the expanding Bezeq-Walla probe. Police have already recommended charging the prime minister with bribery in two other criminal investigations.

In his address to the nearly 20,000 participants of the conference, Netanyahu is expected to touch on the issue of Iran and to again call on Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian leader to renew peace talks.

Additionally, the PM is expected to meet Trump in the Oval Office in the hope of modifying the 2015 nuclear deal.

Before leaving for the US, Netanyahu told reporters that the focus now must be on the important matters of state that he planned to attend to during his trip to the US as an emissary of the citizens of Israel.

“On behalf of all Israeli citizens, as I understand it, I am heading out to pursue three goals: security, peace and economic prosperity for our nation,” Netanyahu said.

“I want to take this opportunity to once again thank the Israeli pubic for its good and warm support. It warms the heart [...] This is a very important trip. I will meet with a great friend of Israel and a personal friend of mine, US President Donald Trump"

Yaakov Katz and Herb Keinon contributed to this report.


