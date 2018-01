The official told The Jerusalem Post that details of Pence’s trip would be released in the coming days. Pence is also scheduled to visit Egypt, where he will meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.



January 14 , and focus his meetings on Iran policy, counter-terrorism efforts and the protection of the region’s religious minorities. Pence originally planned to visit the region last month, but canceled in order to be in Washington for a critical vote on tax reform . He is expected to arrive in Israel on, and focus his meetings on Iran policy, counter-terrorism efforts and the protection of the region’s religious minorities.

WASHINGTON – US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this month, working around the conflicting schedules of Pence’s visit to the region and Netanyahu’s travel to India, a senior US administration official said.