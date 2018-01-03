January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Trump rails against Palestinians on Twitter, threatens to cut aid dollars

By JTA, REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
January 3, 2018 07:17

US President says Israel would have had to pay in return for Jerusalem recognition, but Ramallah backed away from talks.

3 minute read.



US envoy to the UN threatens to pull funding from Palestinians if they refuse to join peace talks with Israel, January 3, 2018 (Reuters)

US envoy to the UN threatens to pull funding from Palestinians if they refuse to join peace talks with Israel, January 3, 2018 (Reuters)

WASHINGTON  — US President Donald Trump appeared to threaten to cut off assistance to the Palestinians, saying they were not interested in making peace with Israel.

Trump’s apparent threat came Tuesday in a tweet, one in a succession in which he upbraided Pakistan for taking American aid and not doing enough to combat terrorism.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“It’s not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others,” he said. “As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect."


It’s not clear what Trump meant by having taken Jerusalem “off the table.” The Palestinians last month walked away from Trump administration attempts to revive the peace process after Trump broke with 70 years of US executive branch policy and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Trump emphasized at the time that his recognition did not presume the final status of the city, which the Palestinians also claim as a capital.

The President's tweets follow plans disclosed by his UN ambassador earlier on Tuesday to stop funding UNRWA, a United Nations agency that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees.

"The President has basically said he doesn't want to give any additional funding, or stop funding, until the Palestinians agree to come back to the negotiation table," Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters when asked about future US funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees.

"The Palestinians now have to show to the world that they want to come to the table. As of now, they're not coming to the table but they asked for aid. We're not giving the aid, we're going to make sure that they come to the table and we want to move forward with the peace process," she said.

The US is the largest donor to the agency, with a pledge of nearly $370 million as of 2016, according to UNRWA's website.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has since said that he is not willing to return to talks as long as the United States is the sole mediator.

Abbas has called the Trump administration's decision on Jerusalem the "greatest crime" and a flagrant violation of international law, and said it was unacceptable for the United States to have a role in the Middle East peace process because it was biased in favor of Israel.

Trump’s top negotiators in the peace process are his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt. Neither has indicated that they see the peace process as suspended; Greenblatt was in Israel last week to advance the effort.

US funding for the Palestinians is $260 million, separate from about $50 million that helps pay for Palestinian security services. Congress is considering measures, backed by the centrist and right-wing pro-Israel community, that would slash all but a small portion of the humanitarian aid. Israel opposes slashing security assistance, as it is seen as a means of keeping the West Bank quiet.

Israel's Deputy Defense Minister, Eli Ben Dahan, responded to the Trump tweets on Army Radio Wednesday morning. "Finally the US President tells the Palestinians the truth. These Arabs have cheated the world for years. They took money from donor countries and instead of building a state, the leaders lined their own pockets," he said. "If the Palestinians refuse to talk, we [Israel] will benefit. The state of Israel will grow and the settlement project will grow."

Palestinian officials responded fiercely to Trump's threat.

"Palestinian rights are not for sale," said Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the PLO Executive Committee. "By recognizing Occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Donald Trump has not only violated international law, but he has also singlehandedly destroyed the very foundations of peace and condoned Israel’s illegal annexation of the city. We will not be blackmailed. President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice. Now he dares to blame the Palestinians for the consequences of his own irresponsible action."

Former Palestinian minister Ashraf Al Ajrami was also interviewed on Army Radio and said that following Trump's statements, hope had ended for a diplomatic process.

"It is absurd," Ajrami said. "He speaks in Israel's favor without mentioning a single word about the Palestinian national interests."



Related Content

January 3, 2018
Disability allotments to increase by NIS 2 billion in 2018

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 14
    Jerusalem
    10 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut