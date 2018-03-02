March 03 2018
|
Adar, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Why today’s Netanyahu interrogation is most important of his life

With one of his former top aides, Shlomo Filber, directly accusing him of criminality, the prime minister’s back is finally against the wall.

By
March 2, 2018 01:27
2 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

It may be six months, a year or more before the attorney-general lets us know his decision regarding the five probes linked to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But looking back from whatever that decision is, Friday will be viewed as the decisive day.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


With one of his former top aides, Shlomo Filber, directly accusing him of criminality, the prime minister’s back is finally against the wall.

Filber has said that Netanyahu masterminded a scheme of pushing policies favoring Bezeq in exchange for positive media coverage by the Walla news site, and directed him to carry it out as director-general of the Communications Ministry.

Netanyahu had already taken many blows with Arnon Milchan’s secretary turning against him, his former top aide Ari Harow turning state’s witness, the police recommending indicting him for bribery in two separate cases, half-a-dozen of his top aides under pressure to turn on him and other shots to the abdomen.

But in none of these cases had a top aide actually directly accused him of a crime and a crime about which they had personal knowledge.

Until now, he could claim a variety of policy reasons and alibis to explain his allegedly corrupt behavior, and all of them had a decent chance of poking a hole in the beyond a reasonable doubt standard one needs to meet to prove a crime.

He can’t do that on Friday. On Friday, he will need to call Filber a liar and explain, plausibly, why Filber would accuse him of a crime.

He will face detailed accounts of his conversations with Filber and with others that police could not ask him about until Filber spilled the beans.

Whatever he says will be locked in on him forever.

It was this similar point when former prime minister Ehud Olmert made mistakes responding to aides and partners who had inside information on him, which the judges who dealt with him eventually found untruthful and led to the courts preferring the prosecution’s narrative over his.

These detailed insider accounts are the hardest for a person to talk their way out of coherently.

The police know the high stakes. So important is this interrogation to their case that they are pulling out all of the stops.

They demanded Netanyahu get interrogated before his upcoming US trip, have extended former aide Nir Hefetz’s detention primarily to prevent the two from coordinating, and may even interrogate the prime minister at the same time as Sara Netanyahu, separately, to avoid their coordinating answers.

The second that Filber pointed the finger at Netanyahu, the tone emanating from Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s office changed, and the resistance to jumping to conclusions about Netanyahu’s fate became much more limited.

It is now understood that unless Netanyahu somehow pulls a rabbit out of a hat and manages a triple Axel jump against a top aide – a feat defendants rarely manage to land – the decision of whom to believe between Netanyahu and Filber will need to go to a judge. In that case, the prime minister may end up not just with his back to the wall, but facing prison time.


Related Content

JNF-USA leaders in the Women’s Campaign.
March 3, 2018
JNF to host events across the US in honor of Women's Month

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 20 - 30
    Elat
    14 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut