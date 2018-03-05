March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Poll: Israelis most concerned about corruption, peace prospects

63% believe Right will continue to rule over next 10 years.

By
March 5, 2018 20:21
1 minute read.
Israel national flag is projected on the wall near David Tower at the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israel national flag is projected on the wall near David Tower at the Old City of Jerusalem May 20, 2017.. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

As the nation approaches its 70th anniversary, Jewish and Arab Israelis polled about their vision of the country’s future over the next 10 years cited Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon, government corruption and peace as their greatest concerns.

The poll, conducted by the Rotem-AR Institute and released by Sapir College, surveyed 501 Jews and 123 Arabs about a range of issues, including socioeconomic matters, peace talks, US relations and female empowerment.

According to its findings, 49% of Israelis believe government corruption is increasing, yet 63% said that it is likely that the Right will continue to rule the nation through 2028.

Only 8% predicted that a left-wing ruling coalition will emerge.

In terms of security, 60% said Israelis and Palestinians are not likely to reach a peace agreement over the next 10 years, and 54% predict that Iran will develop a nuclear weapon by 2028.

While 45% of Arabs believe Israel will likely reach peace agreements with other Arab countries in the next decade, only 30% of the Jews agreed.

With respect to international diplomacy, 53% believe relations with the US will improve, while 39% believe relations with the EU will strengthen.

Although 48% said the economy will likely improve, 56% believe it will be increasingly difficult for young families to purchase a home, and 53% said the percentage of the population living beneath the poverty line will likely increase.

In perhaps the most optimistic section of the poll, 69% said they expect increasing female empowerment.

The margin of error is estimated to be +/-3.92%.


March 6, 2018
Work starts on new industrial zone Kiryat Arba settlement

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

