April 05 2018
|
Nisan, 20, 5778
|
President of Honduras to take part in Israel Independence Day ceremony

Honduras's Juan Orlando Hernández, a graduate of a Foreign Ministry course, is the first foreign leader honored at the Mount Herzl torch-lighting.

By
April 5, 2018 11:14
Honduras's President Juan Orlando Hernández

Honduras's President Juan Orlando Hernández. (photo credit: CLAUDIO REYES / AFP)

The President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras will light a torch as part of Israel's annual Independence Day ceremony on April 18, MK Miri Regev confirmed Thursday.

This is the first time that a foreign leader will light one of the ceremony's twelve torches. Every year prominent Israelis, Diaspora Jews, and others are honored as torch-lighters at the Mount Herzl ceremony.

Hernández will light the torch along with Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Hernández graduated from a MASHAV enrichment course in 1992, and is the first MASHAV graduate to be be elected head of a foreign country.

"Bienvenidos presidente Hernández!" said Minister of Culture and Sport Regev, who serves as chairperson of the Ministerial Committee for Ceremonies and Symbols responsible for the ceremony. "I am happy and pround that President Hernández... will attend."

Regev and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein have feuded in recent weeks over Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to address the ceremony, an honor usually reserved for the Knesset Speaker alone.


