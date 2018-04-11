Proceeds of sales of Anne Frank's diary to be donated to New Israel Fund

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to harm the New Israel Fund (NIF) endured another blow Wednesday, as the left-wing umbrella group announced a new partnership with the Anne Frank Fonds, the foundation founded by her father, Otto Frank, which administers the rights to her diary.



Netanyahu instructed coalition chairman David Amsalem last Tuesday to establish a parliamentary committee of inquiry to look into the organization’s activities that, he charged, endanger “the security and future of Israel as the national home of the Jewish people.”





Since then, donations to the NIF have skyrocketed, with NIS 800,000 donated by Israelis and another NIS 200,000 in North America. The deal with the Anne Frank Fonds (AFF) was signed last month, but purposely announced on Holocaust Remembrance Day, and an NIF spokesman said the charity was aware of Netanyahu’s attack but decided to proceed with the deal anyway.“Anne Frank is a symbol of humanity, justice, tolerance, and acceptance of the other,” the AFF said in a statement. “These values are the man focus of the work of the New Israel Fund in helping Israel become more democratic and bettering Israeli society.”The AFF, which is based in Basel, Switzerland, has donated hundreds of thousands of Swiss Francs a year annually to causes in Israel, in addition to fighting antisemitism, and supporting projects around the world like the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). It was founded by Otto Frank on January 24, 1963.The sole survivor of the Frank family and thus Anne Frank’s heir, Otto designated the AFF as his heir. That is why the foundation owns and administers the rights to her diary and all her writings.NIF director-general Mickey Gitzin said cooperating with the AFF would strengthen his organization’s activities on multiple issues, including the struggle for social justice, advancing coexistence and women’s rights, and the fight against racism.Netanyahu accused the NIF on his Facebook page of being a “foreign” organization that receives funds from foreign governments and organizations hostile to Israel, such as those funded by George Soros.The principal aim of the NIF, he wrote, is to “erase the Jewish nature of Israel and turn it into a state of all its citizens – alongside a Palestine state free of Jews along the 1967 lines with Jerusalem as its capital.”