Real-estate entrepreneur expected to incriminate Bitan

Dror Glazer reportedly confirmed delivering bribe money to former coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) and to Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Arnon Giladi.

By
January 14, 2018 21:30
1 minute read.
Former coalition chairman David Bitan

Former coalition chairman David Bitan. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Police allegedly dubbed the testimony of real-estate entrepreneur Dror Glazer as “dramatic” after he testified on Sunday in “Case 1803,” the Rishon Lezion corruption probe.

According to media reports, during his questioning, Glazer reportedly confirmed delivering bribe money to former coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) and to Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Arnon Giladi.

Recently, it was reported that Glazer was on the verge of signing a state witness deal.

In his last round of questioning, Glazer told interrogators that he bribed Bitan using Moshe Yosef, Bitan’s close associate nicknamed “the treasurer,” as an intermediary.

Channel 10 News then reported that Glazer told police he met with Bitan several times.

“He [Bitan] was the one who decided on the amount of money, and turned me to Yosef for assistance,” Glazer was quoted as saying. “He initiated everything.”

“The connection between us started five years ago,” the report quoted Glazer. “We did three joint projects – two residential projects and one of the students’ dormitories. For each step Bitan received money.”

Bitan is suspected of accepting bribes, money laundering, fraud and breach of trust.

Police suspect that he used his power as deputy mayor to benefit various businessmen, real-estate contractors and organized crime groups, in exchange for money.

He is also suspected of having laundered money he received, presenting the bribes as consultancy fees.

Bitan was summoned for a fifth round of questioning last week but chose to remain silent, as he did in the fourth round.

He presented a note to his interrogators, reading: “Because you are pressuring people to deliver false testimonies, I use my right to remain silent.”

Bitan is expected to be summoned again for questioning in the near future, where he will be confronted with Glazer’s and Yosef’s testimonies.


