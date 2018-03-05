Top PM aide Hefetz signed state's witness deal in Netanyahu probe

Why today’s Netanyahu interrogation is most important of his life

Benjamin Netanyahu’s top communications aide, Nir Hefetz, signed a deal on Sunday to turn state’s witness according to Israel Police.



"Last night, a state's witness deal was signed between the Investigations, Intelligence and Commerce Monitoring Divisions at the Israel Securities Authority and the Israel Police National Economic Crime Unit at Lahav 433 and Nir Hefetz," a police statement from Monday read.





Hefetz was released from police custody on Sunday after two weeks of being jailed while the investigation proceeded.Hefetz himself is a suspect in Case 4000, regarding alleged media bribery, and in the "Attorney-General Job Affair" and his turning state’s witness, could be yet another blow to Netanyahu’s legal defense.The reports were unclear about in which of the affairs Hefetz would provide information against Netanyahu, but Hefetz worked extremely closely with both the prime minister and Sara Netanyahu, who is also a suspect in Case 4000.According to reports, even as lawyer Yaron Kostovitz has represented Hefetz in trying to free him from police detention, lawyer Ilan Sofer had secretly been meeting with law enforcement on Hefetz’s behalf to work out a plea deal that would clear Hefetz of any jail time, disciplinary action or fines.Hefetz would not be the first major Netanyahu aide to turn state’s witness and testify against him.In Case 4000, former Netanyahu campaign manager and director-general of the communications ministry Shlomo Filber, as part of a plea deal, has accused the prime minister of directing a complex media bribery scheme.In the scheme, Filber and Netanyahu allegedly ensured state policies favorable to Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage of Netanyahu by the major news site Walla!Former Netanyahu chief-of-staff Ari Harow also turned state’s witness to assist the prosecution in Cases 1000, the "Illegal Gifts Affair," and 2000, the "Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair," but there are no indications that he has directly incriminated Netanyahu the way Filber has.Hefetz and Bezeq and Walla! owner Shaul Elovitch were released from police custody by the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Sunday, but were ordered to remain under house arrest until March 13.The only exceptions to the house arrest are for traveling to their lawyers’ offices, and even that can only be done upon notifying the police in advance.Both Hefetz and Elovitch had several other conditions imposed regarding their releases as part of the ongoing investigation into Case 4000.Hefetz and Elovitch each had to post NIS 50,000 bail, with each of them obligated to pay a potential total of NIS 200,000 as part of the bail process.Elovitch also cannot leave the country for six months, cannot enter a Bezeq office for 45 days and cannot contact other suspects in the case for 90 days.Likewise, Hefetz cannot enter a government office for 45 days and cannot contact other suspects in the case for 90 days.Judge Ala Masrawa made an exception from the restriction on Elovitch’s contact with other suspects to allow him to speak with his wife, Iris, and his son, Or, who are also suspects.Officially, they are not allowed to speak about the case.But it appeared that the police’s complex simultaneous 6-person interrogation on Friday was partially designed to get all the information they needed prior to releasing the Elovitch family, presuming that preventing them from discussing the case could be difficult.On Friday, Netanyahu was questioned for five hours regarding Case 4000. He confirmed that he contacted Elovitch, but said it was out of “ideological motives,” Channel 10 News reported on Saturday night.Netanyahu said that he never talked with Elovitch about giving benefits to Bezeq, nor said that he would act on Elovitch’s behalf in exchange for favorable coverage, according to the report.“Never happened,” he was quoted as telling the investigators.While the prime minister was questioned, his wife, Sara Netanyahu; Elovitch; Elovitch’s wife, Iris; Hefetz; and a former senior official in the Communications Ministry, who is considered close to Netanyahu, were also all being questioned.Both the prime minister and his wife were reportedly confronted with recordings submitted to the police by Walla! CEO Ilan Yeshua, in which Elovitch and his wife can be heard pressuring Yeshua to implement favorable coverage for the couple.In one text message, Iris Elovitch told Yeshua, “Help us because the Netanyahus are helping us and they will [keep] helping us.”Sara Netanyahu also denied any wrongdoing in her questioning, according to reports.She told interrogators that her husband “did not know about her text messages with Iris Elovitch.”“I asked her as a friend [to carry out favorable coverage on Walla!, from ideological motives. I never dealt with benefits to Bezeq,” she was quoted as saying by Channel 10 News.It was previously reported that Sara Netanyahu texted Iris Elovitch in 2015 regarding an article that was published on Walla! and reprimanded her.“You are killing me. You are slaughtering us. You are ruining the country,” she wrote.“What kind of a website is this?” she asked. “What’s going on here? Change it. Do something about it. You are the owners of the website. Do it quickly.”The Netanyahus are expected to be questioned again shortly after returning from the US.The prime minister is also expected to be questioned about Case 3000, the "Submarine Affair."Udi Shaham contributed to this report.