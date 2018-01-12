Rocket alarm sounds in southern Israel

Rocket sirens that sounded in the Kerem Shalom area of the Eshkol Regional Council on Friday night were deemed a false alarm, the IDF Spokesperson confirmed.



The spokesperson for the Eshkol Council said that no explosion had been heard before the alarm was sounded and no injuries had been reported.





Several rockets have been fired towards Israel from Gaza since the new year began just under 2 weeks ago. On January 3rd, multiple rockets were launched into southern Israel, though no damage or injuries were caused by the projectiles.According to the IDF Spokesperson's unit, more rockets were fired at Israel during 2017 than in either of the two previous years.