March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Russia praises ‘West Jerusalem’ for not joining anti-Russia 'hysteria'

For perhaps first time since declaring ‘West Jerusalem’ Israel's capital last year, Moscow refers to half of city as Israel's capital in formal statement

By
March 17, 2018 20:57
2 minute read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands on the stage as he addresses the Federal Assembly in Moscow,

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands on the stage as he addresses the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

In an unusual statement that referred to part of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Russia on Friday praised “West Jerusalem” for not being drawn into what it described as a hysterical anti-Russian campaign following the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Great Britain.

“The embassy notes with concern attempts undertaken by the government of the United Kingdom and supported by some other foreign nations and a number of media outlets, to draw Israel into [a] political and propagandistic campaign, which was unleashed by London under the false pretext of Russia’s alleged involvement [in the poisoning incident],” read a statement put out by the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


After denying Russia’s involvement in the attack, the statement concluded that “many members of the international community have already drawn conclusions on the degree of trust that London deserves in this particular case. Against this background, the embassy takes into consideration the wise position of West Jerusalem, declared in the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Israel, dated March 15, 2018.”

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry issued a brief statement saying that it “views with gravity” the event that took place in Great Britain and “condemns it vigorously.”

“We hope that the international community will cooperate in order to avoid such further events,” the statement read.

Britain had called on its allies to condemn the chemical toxin attack. The two-sentence statement did not specifically mention Russia.

Last April, eight months before US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that it “views west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.” Although Israel would have liked Moscow to simply recognize Jerusalem as the country’s capital and not divide the city, it marked the first time that any country recognized any part of Jerusalem as its capital.

The Russian statement said that it reaffirms Moscow’s commitment to the “UN-approved principles for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, which include the status of east Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state.”

The statement constituted a significant shift in Moscow’s policy, which until then maintained that Jerusalem should eventually be under a permanent international regime.

The embassy’s statement appeared to be one of the first times that Moscow, in an official statement, has referred to “west Jerusalem” as Israel’s capital.

In December, Russia – along with most of the rest of the world – blasted Trump for his Jerusalem declaration.


Related Content

March 18, 2018
Beitar Jerusalem moves top after beating Netanya

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    11 - 26
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    12 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut