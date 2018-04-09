April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Senior officials in Hevel Modi’in Regional Council arrested

The police said in a statement that one of those arrested was “a senior public official” who is suspected of having committed sex offenses against multiple women.

By
April 9, 2018 18:39
Israel Police Special Operations Unit

Israel Police Special Operations Unit. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The Israel Police arrested seven senior officials in the Hevel Modi’in Regional Council in central Israel on Monday on suspicion of bribery and other offenses. Seven others who are suspected of being involved in similar offenses were also detained by police.

The police said in a statement that one of those arrested was “a senior public official” who is suspected of having committed sex offenses against multiple women and having abused his position of power for a long time.

The case – which is being conducted by the Israel Police and the Jerusalem Income Tax Investigation Department – is centered on suspicions that officials received bribes in return for illegally advancing the interests of others.

During the arrests, police searched for further evidence in the homes and offices of those being arrested.

The investigation was originally a covert operation, but eventually became public knowledge, according to a police statement.

“The Israel Police will keep investigating and exposing wrongdoing, and will strive to get anywhere where there is a suspicion of public corruption that harms the ability to conduct proper governance and harms ordinary citizens,” the statement said.


