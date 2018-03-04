Shaked warns Haredi draft law crisis could bring the left to power

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed the coalition crisis spurred by the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) draft law at AIPAC Sunday, warning the coalition's collapse could lead to the left's rise to power.



"We have to work with the coalition partners on a compromise that everyone can live with," she said. "The current government is doing important things in security, economics, law and education. There is no reason to give the left the pleasure of toppling a right-wing government. No one can promise that the left will not come to power."





Shaked also spoke about the security situation on Israel's northern border, making it clear that Israel would not allow Iran to establish itself in Syria, or Hezbollah to arm itself with precision weapons. She also praised US President Donald Trump for deciding to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem, and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for her steadfast support for Israel at the United Nations. Tomorrow, Shaked will attend a Jewish community event in New Jersey, where the next AIPAC president will arrive, at the AIPAC women's lobby, and at a conference organized by the Yesha Council.Earlier, President Reuven Rivlin also addressed the coalition crisis, explaining that "it can not be solved by force, but only by arrangement and dialogue."Translated by Eric Sumner.