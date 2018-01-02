January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Sixteen Israeli soldiers committed suicide in 2017, IDF announces

By
January 2, 2018 19:38

Israel sees an average of 400-500 suicides every year.

2 minute read.



IDF training

IDF soldiers in training . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Despite a significant decrease in suicide rates in the IDF over the past decade, 16 soldiers committed suicide in the past year, the army announced on Tuesday.

According to the head of the army’s Manpower Directorate Brig. Gen. Meirav Kirshner, while suicide rates in the IDF have significantly decreased generally over the past few years, one more soldier committed suicide in 2017 than in 2016. 

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Of those who committed suicide this past year, 13 were conscripts, one was in the reserves and two were officers.

As opposed to speculation, the vast majority of suicides this year and in previous years were during the soldier’s service and not during basic training, Kirshner said, adding that if a decade ago there was a higher number of suicides among immigrant and other specific groups, it was no longer the case.

The army launched an extensive plan to prevent suicide in 2006 when 28 soldiers committed suicide. According to Kirshner, the data show a dramatic decline — over 50% — since the program was implemented.

Data released by the army showed that since the program, which includes two call centers, manned 24/7 for soldiers in distress, suicide rates have fluctuated from 28 in 2006 (coinciding with the Second Lebanon War) and 2010 to six in 2013.

In July a  senior Medical Corps officer told The Jerusalem Post that the general downward trend in suicide is due to restricted access to weapons on the one hand and the army’s efforts in suicide prevention on the other.

“Compared to 2006 the number of soldiers going home with their weapons is much lower. Combat soldiers need their weapons and we cannot take them away from them, but controlling and restricting firearms to those who need them for their job is the most efficient way to prevent suicide,” the senior medical officer said.

According to Kirshner, there has been a decline in suicides among young people in Israel over the past decade, and the suicide rate in the IDF is lower than civilians in age group (18-24) and lower than the same age group in most European countries.

Soldiers who commit suicide are officially defined as “suspected suicides” until the Military Police have finished investigating their case.

Israel sees an average of 400-500 suicides every year, and the number of suicides among men between the ages of 15-24 has dramatically decreased in recent years from 11.7 per 100,000 people in 2001-2003, to 5.5 per 100,000 in 2011-2013.


Related Content

Sigmar Gabriel
January 2, 2018
Israel slams German foreign minister for comparing Jewish State to apartheid

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut