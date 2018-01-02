Sixteen Israeli soldiers committed suicide in 2017, IDF announces

Despite a significant decrease in suicide rates in the IDF over the past decade, 16 soldiers committed suicide in the past year, the army announced on Tuesday.



According to the head of the army’s Manpower Directorate Brig. Gen. Meirav Kirshner, while suicide rates in the IDF have significantly decreased generally over the past few years, one more soldier committed suicide in 2017 than in 2016.





Of those who committed suicide this past year, 13 were conscripts, one was in the reserves and two were officers.As opposed to speculation, the vast majority of suicides this year and in previous years were during the soldier’s service and not during basic training, Kirshner said, adding that if a decade ago there was a higher number of suicides among immigrant and other specific groups, it was no longer the case.The army launched an extensive plan to prevent suicide in 2006 when 28 soldiers committed suicide. According to Kirshner, the data show a dramatic decline — over 50% — since the program was implemented.Data released by the army showed that since the program, which includes two call centers, manned 24/7 for soldiers in distress, suicide rates have fluctuated from 28 in 2006 (coinciding with the Second Lebanon War) and 2010 to six in 2013.In July a senior Medical Corps officer told The Jerusalem Post that the general downward trend in suicide is due to restricted access to weapons on the one hand and the army’s efforts in suicide prevention on the other.“Compared to 2006 the number of soldiers going home with their weapons is much lower. Combat soldiers need their weapons and we cannot take them away from them, but controlling and restricting firearms to those who need them for their job is the most efficient way to prevent suicide,” the senior medical officer said.According to Kirshner, there has been a decline in suicides among young people in Israel over the past decade, and the suicide rate in the IDF is lower than civilians in age group (18-24) and lower than the same age group in most European countries.Soldiers who commit suicide are officially defined as “suspected suicides” until the Military Police have finished investigating their case.Israel sees an average of 400-500 suicides every year, and the number of suicides among men between the ages of 15-24 has dramatically decreased in recent years from 11.7 per 100,000 people in 2001-2003, to 5.5 per 100,000 in 2011-2013.