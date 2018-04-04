'Sorry officer, I can't shoot': B'Tselem's latest campaign raises ire

Politicians from across the political spectrum criticized a new campaign Thursday that calls on IDF soldiers to not fire at Gaza protesters.



The campaign was organized by the human rights organization B’Tselem, which is also known as the Israel Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. The campaign's controversial slogan is "I am sorry, officer, I won't shoot."





בצלם קורא לחיילים לסרב לירות במפגינים בעזה: ירי במפגינים לא חמושים הוא בלתי חוקי ופקודה לעשות זאת היא בלתי חוקית בעליל. אנו נוקטים במהלך יוצא הדופן בעקבות אירועי שישי האחרון בהם חיילים ירו אש חיה על מפגינים לא חמושים. מתוך לפחות 17 פלסטינים שנהרגו, 12 נהרגו בהפגנות ומאות נפצעו pic.twitter.com/dJ3qXf2m3u — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) April 4, 2018

יש לי הצעה פרקטית: מנכל בצלם מוזמן ביום שישי לשכנע את אלפי העזתים להפסיק להניח מטענים על הצירים, לירות על חיילים, להפר את הריבונות שלנו ולחזור הביתה בשלום. אם זה לא יעבוד, כנראה שנזדקק לצה״ל... — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) April 4, 2018

B'Tselem decided to organize the campaign after warning ahead of last week's protests on the border with Gaza that they would lead to bloodshed. Some 17 protesters were killed, but Israel has said that most of them were Hamas terrorists."Firing at unarmed demonstrators is illegal, and an order to do so is even more illegal," a B'Tselem spokesman said.Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) wrote on Twitter that B'Tselem should instead go to the Gaza Strip and tell people there not to lay explosives on the border, fire at soldiers, and violate Israel's security. He mockingly said if B'Tselem would not take such steps, Israel would have to continue relying on the IDF.Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) responded by calling B'Tselem "liars who support terror" and their campaign "a knife in the back of residents of the South." Erdan said soldiers should continue to listen to their commanders and not "delusional left-wing extremists."Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay said he condemns any calls for soldiers to resist orders, saying "The IDF is the army of the nation, and it is loyally doing its work defending us during the holiday."Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid accused B"Tselem of "moral blindness and shameful values" and said the organization had "lost its mind." He said B'Tselem should instead call upon Hamas to stop sending terrorists to try cross the border into Israel.