Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton shares photos from Israel trip

Supermodel and actress Kate Upton spent a few barely publicized days in Israel recently. And over the weekend she shared a few snapshots from her time in the Holy Land, along with some cryptic comments on the reasons for her visit.



On Friday Upton posted three photos from her recent trip, including at the Dead Sea. On the first photo, she wrote "I <3 Israel," with the hashtags #Jerusalem #Deadsea and #bucketlist. She posted another photo astride a camel, and a third of her with the caption "You'll find out soon enough," implying she has been visiting the Holy Land for a photo shoot.





Upton was in Israel for just three days in mid-April and managed to visit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the Dead Sea. The supermodel enlisted the services of tour guide Vivian Raz, who shared photos of her and her mother at the Western Wall. Upton herself shared several photos while she was in Israel on her Instagram story, which disappear within 24 hours.Regardless of the reasons for her trip, the world-famous supermodel appears to have enjoyed her time in Israel.