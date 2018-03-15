March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Israeli soccer star appears in disturbing sex video

Player and three others seen humiliating naked woman in a video that is spreading on social media.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 15, 2018 11:44
Illustrative photo of a soccer player hiding his face

Illustrative photo of a soccer player hiding his face. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A well-known Israeli soccer player from one of the country's top teams appears in a disturbing sex video that was spreading across social media Thursday morning.

According to Israeli sports news site News 1, the video shows the player, together with three other  former players from the same team, performing humiliating sexual acts on a naked woman. It is unclear from the video if the woman was even conscious at the time.

The video was shot several years ago when the player was signed with a different team, but released on line on Wednesday evening.

MAKO News reported that the player's current team is aware of the video and preparing to take possible disciplinary steps.


