Sr. Minister: Israel is stronger when the U.S. is involved in the region

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) praised on Sunday the US-led airstrikes on Assad regime positions in Syria in an interview with Army Radio.



He also signaled his opposition to US President Donald Trump's less interventionist "America First" foreign policy, adding that “it strengthens us when the US is stronger and more involved in the region, and less isolationist.”





Hanegbi's comments echo past comments of Israeli politicians who maintain that a stronger American military presence in Syria would make it more difficult for Iran to establish a permanent foothold in the country.At a cultural event Saturday at the Holon Theater, former prime minister Ehud Barak pointed out America's declining role in the middle east isn’t new, and that Israel – along with the region as a whole – should be prepared to fend for itself.“It would have been better for Israel if the US remained a presence in Syria,” Barak said, “but we don’t have any real cause to criticize the Americans or force them to act differently.”US, British and French forces pound Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in response to a poison gas attack, April 14, 2018(Reuters)In the meantime, most observers have agreed the strikes against chemical weapons facilities US forces conducted alongside France and Britain will have limited effect, and Iran continues to support President Bashar Assad and maintain a presence in the country over which he seeks to regain control. Just last month, Israel downed an Iranian drone that crossed its border. And tensions have escalated on Israel’s southern border with the Gaza Strip in recent weeks as well.Israel, Barak has said, is not fully prepared to defend its citizens if any of these threats becomes active.As a member of the current government, Hanegbi’s response to Barak's claim was personal.“It's hard to accept recommendations from someone who predicted Assad would be toppled years ago.”The army radio interviewer pressed him: Will Israel’s citizens be safe if there is a major attack?“Of course, we have the Iron Dome, other defense mechanisms,” Hanegbi said. “Of course, we can’t stop every rocket.""And remember, the best defense is a good offense,” he continued.