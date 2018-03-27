Start-up competition aims to shine spotlight on innovation in the Negev

he hi-tech and startup community in Israel is mostly focused in the Central region of the country, but startup competition SilicoNegevBGU aims to shine the spotlight on innovation in the South.



Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Tech 7, the official tech and entrepreneurship community of Beer-Sheba and the South, and the Meta Foundation for Development and Growth have collaborated for the competition, which is open to technological startups from around the country that focus on strengthening the Negev region.





Twenty startups out of those registered for the competition will present their ideas to investors and five will move on to the final stage. The winner of the competition will win an investment of up to NIS 500,000 awarded by the Meta Foundation."The partnership between the 'Meta' Foundation for Development and Growth and the Tech7 organization at SilicoNegevBGU promotes innovation and hi-tech initiatives in the Negev,” Gideon Shavit from the ‘Meta Foundation’ said.“This year we joined with Ben-Gurion University in organizing the Entrepreneurship Festival, in order to further strengthen the southern innovation ecosystem. The Innovative Entrepreneurship Festival presents an opportunity for us to continue to support entrepreneurship and innovation and to increase national exposure to the progress taking place in the desert," he said.This is the second year that Tech 7 and the 'Meta' Foundation have collaborated on the entrepreneurship initiative.Last year's competition was won by Consis Medical, a company that is developing an innovative disposable colonoscopy device that is used for colon screening and is expected to significantly reduce the costs of gastro-therapy and treatments.The startup was founded in 2016 by Oleg Popov and Raphael Moisa, co-founders and CEOs of the leading engineering company from Beer-Sheba, IBEX Technologies.Yotam Zucker, head of the Tech7 community said that the last few years has seen the Southern hi-tech industry develop dramatically."International hi-tech companies are opening operations in Beer Sheba," he said, as Ben Gurion University is also expanding its activities and research.As such, this year the university decided to partner in the initiative."The University is the beating heart of the developing innovation ecosystem of the Negev. For that reason, our joint venture with the SilicoNegevBGU event, which includes the most significant startup competition in the area, is natural," Prof. Rivak Carmi, President of BGU said of the university's involvement."The University promotes entrepreneurship in the south through its Advanced Technologies Park, attracting international companies that raise the quality of jobs in the Negev region, as part of the vision of turning the Negev into the wellspring of innovation coming out of Israel," she said.The competition winner will be announced at the closing event of the Entrepreneurship Festival on May 23rd. Registration for the competition is open until March 28.