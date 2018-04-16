State to High Court: African migrant deportation negotiations stuck

The state reported to the High Court of Justice on Monday that negotiations to deport African migrants to another country, widely acknowledged as Uganda, are stuck.



While trying to emphasize the positive - that negotiations were ongoing and intensive - the state admitted that Israel's special envoy had returned to Israel Sunday night with no deal.





The absence of a deal was also the reason that the state had to release 205 migrants on Sunday from the Saharonim detention center in the South.Even last week, despite promises to announce a deal by last Tuesday afternoon with a third country for deporting Israel’s African migrants, the state continued to waffle before the High Court about whether it had closed such a deal.Asked several times point blank by the justices whether there was deal or not, the state dodged dizzyingly left and right with vague phrases until it finally said it would give another update within 48 hours.Last Tuesday morning, the state filed a legal brief to update the High Court, following April's chaotic series of contradictory government policy announcements, in which it said that a deal would likely be signed within hours.It also offered that 1,749 migrants have been deported to the third country since 2015.The state did not identify the voluntary or non-voluntary circumstances to the country, but revealed more statistics about the deportations than have been previously revealed.According to the state, 485 migrants were deported to third countries in 2015, 506 in 2016, 630 in 2017 and 128 to date in 2018.All of this is despite public statements by Uganda that it is not accepting migrants from Israel - which seemed to be confirmed Monday by the negotiations being stuck.Last week, the justices confronted the state with Uganda’s denials of a deal and demanded a straight answer when the state said that there was a deal already two months ago, then inexplicably said it was still checking aspects of updates to the deal.Finally, when the court asked whether the third country would receive migrants on an airplane if it landed right now, the state asked for 48 hours to make additional clarifications.The state also held a closed session without the migrants’ lawyers present in which it answered additional questions of the court regarding the developments with the third country.Separately, the migrants’ lawyers also committed to updating their petitions in light of the changed government policies.At the start of April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the state was halting its policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda or detaining those that refused deportation, in favor of a deal with the UN to facilitate deportation of around 16,000 migrants to Western countries, with another 20,000 plus migrants getting to stay in Israel.However, only hours later Netanyahu suspended the UN deal and by the next day, he had reneged on the deal, with the state telling the court it was going to try to replace Rwanda with a different third country.Last week's brief reiterated that the government's envoy to the third country has affirmed that the treatment of African migrants being deported there meets the High Court's required standard. Human rights groups have disputed such assurances in the past as flying in the face of voluminous anecdotes and information they have received from deported migrants.