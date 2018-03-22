Supreme Court President suspends texting judge from PM probes

Supreme Court president Esther Hayut suspended on Thursday "texting judge" Ronit Pozanski-Katz pending a final decision on her fate by a special disciplinary court, led by former chief justice Asher Grunis.



Last month, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Hayut had already announced general plans to discipline Pozanski-Katz.





Their announcement came after Eliezer Rivlin, the Representative for Judicial Complaints, said that the judge who texted with a government lawyer in the pretrial hearings in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! Affair, did not commit any crimes, but should be referred for disciplinary action.Rivlin, a former deputy president of the Supreme Court, said the Special Court for Judicial Discipline should decide what measures to take against Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court Pozanski-Katz.Pozanski-Katz met with Hayut earlier Thursday to try to convince her to merely extend her judicial sabbatical leave in place of a suspension, but Hayut refused.It is unclear what final sanctions Pozanski-Katz will face, but expulsion from the judiciary is a possibility.In his report on the incident, Rivlin had also said that the judicial branch must look more deeply into the general issue of problematic contacts between judges and government lawyers in the context of detention hearings.Rivlin also cited a phenomenon of judges and government lawyers meeting too frequently in judges’ chambers without defense lawyers present.Hayut is also expected to draw up guidelines for the entire judicial branch to address the system-wide issue of judges and prosecutors communicating privately and beyond the permitted boundaries.Pozanski-Katz got into hot water when Channel 10 revealed last month that she was exchanging inappropriate text messages with Israel Securities Authority attorney Eran Shaham-Shavit about the Bezeq-Walla! detention proceedings.Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has ordered a disciplinary probe of Shaham-Shavit, who was suspended pending completion of the probe against him. But a spokesman for the Representative for Disciplining State Workers said he could not estimate when a decision about Shaham-Shavit would be made.The texting between Pozanski-Katz and Shaham-Shavit showed them planning how many days of detention various suspects in Case 4000 would get.Pozanski-Katz said she had started to text with Shaham-Shavit simply to coordinate hearing times and in the absence of having a law clerk. But Rivlin said she had gone beyond that limited purpose, and that judges texting with government lawyers inherently held the prospect of a slippery slope and violating rules.The Bezeq-Walla! case is an investigation into allegations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered top aide Shlomo Filber, whom he installed as director-general of the Communications Ministry, to make policy rulings in favor of the telecommunications giant. In exchange, the news site Walla! is alleged to have agreed to give positive news coverage to Netanyahu as dictated by his aide, Nir Hefetz, and possibly by his wife, Sara Netanyahu.The go-between in the alleged exchange is said to be Shaul Elovitch, who owns both Walla! and a controlling interest in Bezeq.Earlier in March, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee held a debate on whether the Knesset needs to take legislative action in light of the controversy.