January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

The cutting-edge IDF unit revolutionizing field intelligence

By
January 3, 2018 18:47

Unit 3060 was formed in 2014 and has soldiers who specialize in technology.

2 minute read.



IDF SOLDIERS take part in a cyber security training course at the iNT Institute of Technology and In

IDF SOLDIERS take part in a cyber security training course at the iNT Institute of Technology and Innovation in Beersheba in August. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)



The army is increasing the effectiveness of its troops on the battlefield with a unit in Military Intelligence that has revolutionized how soldiers receive and understand intelligence.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Formed in September 2014 as part of a reorganization of responsibilities by Military Intelligence, Unit 3060 has some 400 soldiers (half of them career intelligence officers) who specialize in technology-related fields.

The unit, which reports to the head of Military Intelligence, is made up of 75% men and 25% women.

Its mission?

Use modern data science for operational and visual intelligence for commanders and intelligence officers to increase the combat effectiveness of the IDF.
IDF military unit develops app to give troops real time updates in the field

The unit has developed several applications that can function on tablets and other portable devices, and allow troops to fully understand the geographical imprint and topography of an area where they will be operating.

During times of war, the applications are updated in real-time, giving troops the ability be to warned of enemy positions and to see safe exits routes from enemy territory.

These applications “have saved lives,” said one senior intelligence officer who used the applications developed by Unit 3060 during Operation Protective Edge in the Gaza Strip in 2014. “It’s no longer an intelligence officer taking out a map in the field. If in the past it took longer, it’s now quick and in real-time.”

According to a senior officer, following the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Military Intelligence realized the need to increase the potential of troops during wartime.

Israel relies heavily on various intelligence-gathering capabilities such as open source and signal intelligence during wartime to combat terrorism, and according to the senior officer all the data gathered from them are integrated and placed in one central location, “keeping it simple” for the “users,” the soldiers on the battlefield.

“It’s like a start-up company,” the senior officer said, explaining that the atmosphere in the unit is one of intensive innovation and creativity, replicating ideas from the technological world.

Similar to start-ups in the civilian world, Unit 3060 is characterized by constant change and its soldiers excel in adapting to the ever-changing needs of the combat forces, by learning quickly and taking advantage of technological opportunities.

“The unit is dynamic because of the huge security needs of Israel and the rapidly changing situation in the Middle East that directly impacts the focus of the unit and the demands of its products,” he said.


Related Content

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference, November 2017
January 3, 2018
Likud asks for probe of Yesh Atid over Shabbat email warnings

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 19
    Elat
    13 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut