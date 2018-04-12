April 12 2018
Israeli police foil great duckling robbery 2018

A worker at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo was caught with pair of fuzzy ducklings in his pocket.

April 12, 2018 11:13
Fuzzy ducklings (illustrative)

Fuzzy ducklings (illustrative). (photo credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO / REUTERS)

A worker at Jerusalem's Tisch Family Zoological Garden, also known as the Biblical Zoo, was arrested Wednesday morning after police caught him attempting to steal two ducklings, the Israeli police spokesperson reported.

Ducklings recovered from foiled heist at Biblical Zoo April 11, 2018 (Police Spokesperson's Unit)
 
The police were called to the zoo Wednesday morning in response to reports that one of the zoo workers had threatened a colleague. During a search of the suspect, a 21-year-old East Jerusalem resident, police discovered the two ducklings hidden in the worker's pocket, as well as an unspecified amount of marijuana.  


The suspect was brought before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.


This is not the first theft at the zoo. In 2011, two rare marmoset monkeys were drugged and stolen from their cages. The monkeys were discovered in a private home in the center of the country and returned to the zoo collection.

The Biblical Zoo, founded in 1940, opened in its current 62-acre location in the Malha neighborhood of Jerusalem in 1993.


