To victim's outrage, court acquits Palestinian stabber of attempted murder

The Judea Military Court has acquitted a Palestinian who stabbed Nirit Zamura while calling out “Allahu Akhbar” during the height of the Knife Intifada in October 2015 of attempted murder, while convicting him of two lesser crimes.



Zamura responded to the ruling telling The Jerusalem Post that, “I felt like I’d been stabbed again” and terror victims’ support group Almagor called on Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to sponsor a law instructing courts to evaluate cases occurring in a terror context differently.





Though Hamza Afilat was at least convicted of causing serious bodily harm and illegal knife possession, the IDF Prosecution said it was considering an appeal of the surprising decision.In addition to the verdict causing Zamura and her family to be irate at the judges for “accepting all of the defense lawyers arguments and ignoring the prosecutor and other facts,” the bottom-line is that Alfilat will likely serve five to seven years in prison instead of between 12-15 years.Explaining its decision, the court said that it was bound by a line of cases which dictated that there could be no attempted murder conviction when an attacker stabbed a victim with a knife only one time.Zamura was furious with this finding, pointing out that the knife had broken after Afilat stabbed her, such that he could not stab her again even if that had been his plan.In terms of legal precedent, while there are cases suggesting a one-time stabbing should not lead to an attempted murder or murder conviction, the court ignored the famous case of Gadi Vichman.Vichman was stabbed only once by a man after Vichman asked the man to stop making loud noise in the middle of the night. The court ruled the man who stabbed him did not premeditate intent, but still convicted him of murder.Next, the court said the fact that Zamura was stabbed in the back, as opposed to the front, and in the heart tended to create doubt about whether Afilat wanted to murder her or just injure her.Again, Zamura was outraged, telling the Post, “by a miracle the knife did not hit my heart, though it almost did” and pointing out that she was stabbed in the back because Afilat attacked her from behind, not to limit the harm of the attack.She was stabbed next to vertebrae T3 which is close to the heart.Multiple legal sources said that it was surprising that the court did not view the case as one of attempted murder when it was clearly part of the wave of stabbings at the height of the Knife Intifada and with Afilat crying out “god is great” in Arabic as attackers often do before they kill a victim.Zamura said she did not understand how the court could possibly conclude that Afilat’s running away after he stabbed her was a lenient circumstance when all it showed was that he did not want to get caught.She told the Post that when she heard the verdict, “I could not believe it. I thought I didn’t understand it until I heard others crying out in despair.”Further, she said that she and her family had been “badly shaken throughout the last two-and-a-half years, physically, emotionally and economically…When I understood the decision I burst into years.”She said that she thought the judges involved had search for ways to exonerate Afilat, but also agreed with Almagor that the law needed to be changed to make it clear to judges that they could not view terror-stabbings and attacks the same way they might view a stabbing in the context of petty theft.