Jewish leaders caught off-guard by Netanyahu's switch on migrant deal

LOS ANGELES - Prominent organizations and figures in the US Jewish community we're caught off-guard on Monday afternoon after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a stunning about-face on an international agreement that would have sent thousands of African asylum seekers to Western democracies from Israel.



Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said that they had struck a deal with the UN High Commission on Refugees, which stipulated that Israel could immediately deport some 16,250 people to “developed countries like Canada, Germany and Italy” while granting temporary residency to thousands of others.







A Related Video You May Like:



Jpost's featured videos

But hours after the public announcement was made, Netanyahu, facing mounting pressure from his right-wing base, took to social media to proclaim that the deal would be frozen until he deliberated with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and residents of South Tel Aviv, where the majority of migrants reside.“I hear you, and especially the residents of south Tel Aviv,” Netanyahu said in a Facebook message Monday evening. “For the time being, I am suspending the agreement,” the premier added.Before Netanyahu announced his intention to suspend the deal, a litany of distinguished organizations and American-Jewish figures hailed the deal brokered between Israel and the UN, describing it as s a clear indication of the Jewish state's "humane" and "compassionate" character.Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz initially told The Jerusalem Post Monday morning that the agreement “was an excellent compromise,” adding that it was “ symbolically important that it occurred over the Passover holiday because… its not only a holiday that celebrates freedom of Jews from slavery but also recognition that Jews were refugees from Egypt seeking a better home in Israel.”15,000 protest the deportation of African migrants in south Tel Aviv, February 24, 2018 (Rebecca Montag)Following Netanyahu’s Monday evening U-turn, however, the acclaimed law professor and ardent Israel advocate was more tempered in his response, telling the Post “I hope the agreement will be honored.”Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, was more sanguine over the fate of the agreement.“I think [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] was right the first time,” Rabbi Hier quipped to the Post. “This was a great opportunity and I hope [Netanyahu] rethinks it, and that [he] sticks with his first inclination.”Initially, Hier said the deal offered Israel a “viable solution” to the migrant crisis, which has plagued the government over the past several years.The announcement Monday morning was suppose to be a remedy to a prior deportation plan that proposed sending thousands of migrants, mostly from Sudan and Eritrea, to other African nations.Both Dershowitz and Hier, along with three other well-respected Jewish signatories, urged Netanyahu to reconsider the original deportation plan in a letter, warning of the “incalculable damage” to Israel’s reputation should he press ahead with the policy.“We, a group of ardent Zionists, who have devoted our lives to defending the good name of the state of Israel and the Jewish people, write with urgent concern about the situation of the African asylum seekers,” the letter, sent on March 15, stated.The document was signed by Dershowitz, a constitutional lawyer and prominent Israel defender; Abraham Foxman, the former national director of the Anti-Defamation League; Rabbi Irving “Yitz” Greenberg, a former chair of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, and Rabbi Avi Weiss, a longtime activist and rabbi at the Hebrew Institute of Riverdale in New York; and Rabbi Hier.Major Jewish organizations like the Anti-Defamation League did not hide their disappointment with Netanyahu’s quick back-pedal Monday evening, especially in light of earlier remarks that expressed hope that the deal would shepard thousands of vulnerable individuals to safety.“We are disappointed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pulled back on implementing the deal announced earlier today on African asylum seekers,” an ADL spokesperson told the Post.The ADL representative added: “We urge him to move ahead and implement the original U.N. plan. There’s no other alternative but to find an ethical and humane approach to resettle with the tens of thousands of refugees whose lives hang in the balance.”The American Jewish Committee, one of the oldest and most storied advocacy groups in the United States, said in a Twitter post that “We are disappointed to see PM Netanyahu announce a freeze in the just proposed African migrant deal.“We urge the Prime Minister to move swiftly to implement this plan or a comparable one that will continue to be good for the migrants and the citizens of Israel,” the AJC added.