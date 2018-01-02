January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

U.S. ambassador to go beyond Green Line to pay shiva call to Glick

By
January 2, 2018 21:43

MK Yehuda Glick's wife, Yaffa, passed away on Monday.




U.S. ambassador to go beyond Green Line to pay shiva call to Glick

US AMBASSADOR to Israel David Friedman in his office this week. (photo credit: Courtesy)

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman intends to pay a condolence call to MK Yehuda Glick at his Otniel home beyond the Green Line in the Southern Hebron Hills, a US embassy official confirmed on Tuesday night.

Channel 2, which first reported the planned visit, said it would be the first official visit by a US ambassador to a settlement. Glick’s wife, Yaffa, passed away on Monday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The embassy official, however, said this was not an official public visit, but rather a personal visit without any political significance.

“The ambassador simply wishes to express condolences to MK Glick, with whom he has a relationship, and his decision is entirely personal, not political,” the official said. “He would make a condolence visit regardless of where MK Glick lives.”

Friedman had intended the visit to be completely private, not one that would “make a big splash” or be construed as having political significance.

“This is the type of visit the ambassador would make to anyone with whom he had a relationship,” the embassy official said.


Related Content

THE JERUSALEM conversion office of the Chief Rabbinate
January 2, 2018
Committee for the Recognition of Rabbis from Abroad met only once in 2 years

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 14
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    11 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut