U.S. ambassador to go beyond Green Line to pay shiva call to Glick

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman intends to pay a condolence call to MK Yehuda Glick at his Otniel home beyond the Green Line in the Southern Hebron Hills, a US embassy official confirmed on Tuesday night.



Channel 2, which first reported the planned visit, said it would be the first official visit by a US ambassador to a settlement. Glick’s wife, Yaffa, passed away on Monday.





The embassy official, however, said this was not an official public visit, but rather a personal visit without any political significance.“The ambassador simply wishes to express condolences to MK Glick, with whom he has a relationship, and his decision is entirely personal, not political,” the official said. “He would make a condolence visit regardless of where MK Glick lives.”Friedman had intended the visit to be completely private, not one that would “make a big splash” or be construed as having political significance.“This is the type of visit the ambassador would make to anyone with whom he had a relationship,” the embassy official said.