April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Uganda considering Israeli request to take African migrants, minister says

In January, Israel started handing out notices to male migrants from Eritrea and Sudan giving them three months to take the voluntary deal with a plane ticket and $3,500 or risk being thrown in jail.

By REUTERS
April 13, 2018 12:36
1 minute read.
Uganda considering Israeli request to take African migrants, minister says

An African migrant wears a T-shirt with a Hebrew phrase referring to the Holocaust," I promise to remember... and never forget!" in south Tel Aviv July 17, 2013.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

KAMPALA - Uganda is considering a request from Israel to take in 500 migrants from Eritrea and Sudan, a minister said on Friday, the first time the East African nation has acknowledged it is in talks over such a deal.

"The State of Israel working with other refugees' managing organizations has requested Uganda to allow about 500 Eritreans and Sudanese to relocate to Uganda. The government and ministry are positively considering the request," Musa Ecweru, Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, said in a statement.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


About 4,000 migrants have left Israel for Rwanda and Uganda since 2013 under a voluntary program but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his right-wing voter base to expel thousands more.

In January, Israel started handing out notices to male migrants from Eritrea and Sudan giving them three months to take the voluntary deal with a plane ticket and $3,500 or risk being thrown in jail.

The government said from April it would start forced deportations but rights groups challenged the move and Israel's Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction to give more time for the petitioners to argue against the plan.

Government representatives told the court earlier this week that an envoy was in an African country finalising a deportation deal after an arrangement with Rwanda to take migrants expelled under the new measures fell through.

Until Friday's statement, Ugandan officials had denied to Reuters that their government was in talks with Israel to resettle migrants.

Ecweru said "all refugees world over" should be "voluntarily repatriated with strict observance and adherence to international law", but did not give further details on the possible deal.


Related Content

DJ Hardwell at Live Park Rishon Lezion, 2018
April 13, 2018
DJ Hardwell returns to Israel for a night to remember

By CHAYA EISENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 24
    Jerusalem
    13 - 24
    Haifa
  • 21 - 32
    Elat
    17 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut