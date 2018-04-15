April 15 2018
Nisan, 30, 5778
Violent confrontations between police and ultra-Orthodox protesters

Demonstrators are protesting against the Military Police intention to arrest an ultra-Orthodox teen girl that is held in the recruitment office.

April 15, 2018 22:21
An ultra-Orthodox demonstration taking place in front of the recruitment office in Jerusalem.

An ultra-Orthodox demonstration taking place in front of the recruitment office in Jerusalem.. (photo credit: YITZHAK KELMAN/ TPS)

The Israel Police and hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters clashed late Sunday evening outside the IDF recruitment office in the Makor Baruch neighborhood in Jerusalem. Police used stun grenades and water cannon to disperse the protesters.

It said in a statement that four police officers suffered light injuries and were treated at the scene. Ichud Hatzolah said that eight protesters were injured as well, and were treated by their EMTs.

Some of the injured were taken to hospitals nearby.

Police did not say if any of the protesters were arrested.

Demonstrators are protesting against the Military Police intention to arrest an ultra-Orthodox teen girl that is held in the recruitment office.


