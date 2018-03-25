March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
WATCH: Fire in Beersheba, young girl jumps to safety from balcony

As a building in the Negev city of Beersheba burned, a young girl had to jump to safety.

By MAARIV ONLINE
March 25, 2018 20:12
1 minute read.
MADA rescue services rescue people trapped in a burning building in Beersheba. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

A fire erupted in an apartment in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday. Magen David Adom rescue teams evacuated a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who suffered from smoke inhalation and bruises.

The fire erupted at an eight story building in David Eliezer street in Beersheba.

A three-year-old infant was rescued by firefighters and is receiving intensive medical care to revive her. A four-year-old boy was rescued after losing consciousness due to smoke inhalation. A two-year-old child was also rescued from the burning building and requires medical care. A thirty-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl were hurt from inhaling smoke and bruises suffered while fleeing the burning building.

A girl left the burning apartment and stood by the window ledge as her neighbors spread a sheet and held it up to catch her. After they assured, her she jumped and was saved.
Magen David Adom medic Yaron Barel said that: "When entering the building, we saw a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, both were conscious and suffered from smoke inhalation, the woman kept shouting that there is a baby in the house and the firefighters entered the burning building and rescued a 3-year-old child who was unconscious, not breathing, and without a pulse. We began the resuscitation procedure, and she's in critical condition." 
 
Hagay HaCohen translated this report.


