WATCH: Fire in Beersheba, young girl jumps to safety from balcony

תיעוד: ילדה נלכדה בלהבות בשריפה שפרצה בדירה בשכונת רמות בבאר שבע, וקפצה למרפסת בקומה מתחת @bokeralmog pic.twitter.com/oWDvYW17WW — חדשות עשר (@news10) March 25, 2018

A three-year-old infant was rescued by firefighters and is receiving intensive medical care to revive her. A four-year-old boy was rescued after losing consciousness due to smoke inhalation. A two-year-old child was also rescued from the burning building and requires medical care. A thirty-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl were hurt from inhaling smoke and bruises suffered while fleeing the burning building.A girl left the burning apartment and stood by the window ledge as her neighbors spread a sheet and held it up to catch her. After they assured, her she jumped and was saved.Magen David Adom medic Yaron Barel said that: "When entering the building, we saw a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, both were conscious and suffered from smoke inhalation, the woman kept shouting that there is a baby in the house and the firefighters entered the burning building and rescued a 3-year-old child who was unconscious, not breathing, and without a pulse. We began the resuscitation procedure, and she's in critical condition."Hagay HaCohen translated this report.