WATCH: Israeli ambulance team rescues stranded children from storm

Amid the storms lashing Israel on Friday, Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom was called to rescue two children and an adult who had become stranded in their vehicle in rising floodwater.



A video of the incident, which took place in the central Sharon region, shows two children, aged 6 and 9-years-old, sitting on the roof of the submerged car. The 70-year-old driver of the vehicle remained inside.





Magen David Adom teams rushed to the vehicle and carried the children to safety before towing the vehicle towards dry land.The children, who were checked by medics at the scene, were found to be suffering from hypothermia and transferred to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center for further treatment.