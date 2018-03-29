WATCH: Jews in Israel prepare for Passover holiday

Jews in Israel on Thursday are making last-minute preparations for the Jewish holiday of Passover, due to begin Friday at sunset.



In ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem residents burn all remnants of leavened food they have in their house, before the start of the holiday.





During the holiday, Jewish believers refrain from eating or storing "chametz," all food products that contain leavened wheat and oats.Residents queued with their kitchen utensils and dishes to wash them in boiling water and turn them Kosher for the holiday.Jews celebrate Passover in memory of the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt in ancient times.On the eve of the holiday, families convene to eat a ceremonial dinner, also known as the Seder, in which a special text is read describing the suffering of the Jewish people in Egypt and their journey in the desert.