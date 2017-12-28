WATCH: Netanyahu thanks America for adding him to list of most admired men

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to social media Thursday to thank the American people for selecting him among the 2017 list of most admired men.



In a video taken in his vehicle, Netanyahu reenacts his response to hearing about his selection to the list.





Thank you, America!



תודה לציבור האמריקני על בחירתו בי לאחד מעשרת האנשים הנערצים ביותר בארה״ב, כך לפי סקר ״גאלופ״ שפורסם הלילה. אני מעריך זאת - לא רק כתמיכה בי, אלא בראש ובראשונה כתמיכה במדינת ישראל. תודה לך אמריקה! pic.twitter.com/gPDHnktDJA — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 28, 2017

A Gallup poll released Wednesday found that the Israeli leader placed ninth in the list of most admired men, with one percent of Americans naming him as their first or second choice.The Israeli premier said his selection to the list was an expression of support for him, but also of Israel as a whole.President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and Pope Francis placed first, second and third, with 17, 14 and two percent respectively citing them as their first or second choice.Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was seventh on the list.No Jewish women made the list of top ten most admired women, although one percent of Americans named Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as their first or second choice. Less than 0.5% named Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s Jewish daughter, their first or second choice. Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey topped the overall list for women.The poll was based on telephone interviews with 1,049 adults ages 18 and over conducted between Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.