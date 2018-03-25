WATCH:Iron Dome intercepts projectiles fired from Gaza Strip

Israel struck the Gaza Strip late Sunday night after at least a dozen rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israeli communities including the cities of Sderot and Ashkelon.



Incoming rockets sirens were heard in Hof Ashkelon and Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Councils with local residents uploading videos of several rockets being intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.





Several other Incoming rocket sirens have gone off in past few minutes in southern #Israel. Video shows at least 7 projectiles launched from #Hamas-run #GazaStrip with several intercepted by the Iron dome pic.twitter.com/Gu5uNkjxWw — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 25, 2018

Several Israelis were said to be treated for shock.The rocket barrage on southern Israel comes after Hamas’s armed wing, the Izzeldin Kassam Brigades, carried out a military exercise throughout the Gaza Strip on Sunday.A source in Hamas told the Jordanian daily Al-Ghad that the drill is slated to end on Monday morning and a prominent member of Hamas told the newspaper it was meant to “mock defensive action.”Eyewitnesses told Al-Ghad that the Kassam Brigades test-fired two missiles into the Mediterranean Sea and operated two drones.The rocket fire comes after weeks of relative calm along the Gaza border after several months increased tension and dozens of rockets launched into Israel from the Hamas-run enclave following the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.Terror groups in the Gaza Strip fired a total of 35 projectiles towards Israel over the past year, up from the two previous years.According to statistics that were published by the IDF in mid-January, 2017 has seen the most serious peak of violence between Israel and terror groups in the strip like Hamas and Islamic Jihad (PIJ) since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014.The barrage also comes a week ahead of Land Day, with thousands of Gazans expected to set up several “tent-cities” as close as they can to the border fence and to remain there until Nakba Day, on May 15th, as a form of peaceful resistance.