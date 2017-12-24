December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

World Jewish Congress CEO: Israel not taking advantage of FSU immigrants' abilities

By
December 24, 2017 16:56

According to Singer, part of the absorption failure stems from the fact that the state has not set sufficient “challenges” that would entice them to remain in the country.

1 minute read.



Former Soviet Union immigrants attend a rally

Former Soviet Union immigrants attend a rally. (photo credit: ELIANA APONTE/REUTERS)

Israel is not doing enough to take full advantage of the capabilities and talents of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, World Jewish Congress CEO Robert Singer said on Friday.

“Israel failed in the 1970s, failed in the 1980s, failed in this in the 1990s and continues to fail at this even today,” he said in an interview with journalist Elena Lagutina at the Limmud FSU 2017 conference in Eilat.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to Singer, part of the absorption failure stems from the fact that the state has not set sufficient “challenges” that would entice them to remain in the country.

"We need to invest more in education and in setting up challenges, so that all the people who have come here in numbers and can find themselves anywhere in the world, remain in Israel," he said.

Singer, who made aliyah to Israel from the Ukraine in 1972, also called on Russian immigrants to take a more active role in politics.

"One of the mistakes of my generation was that we did not want political influence," he said. "In retrospect, this immigration brought a lot of talented people... who were busy surviving. I want to say that active participation in civil and political life in Israel is critical."

He further stressed the importance of education, stating that it is "the future of the Jewish people."

Regarding service in the IDF, Singer who served as a Lieutenant Colonel also commented on the investment in education versus the investment in the IDF and said: "I think that the IDF has outstanding commanders and I think that this is the best education."

According to a study published last week by the Central Bureau of Statistics, since 1990 some 3.2 million immigrants made aliyah.  The vast majority, some 77% came from the former Soviet Union.


Related Content
December 24, 2017
Graphic novel of Anne Frank’s diary will be presidential gift to dignitaries

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 15
    Jerusalem
    15 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 23
    Elat
    16 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut