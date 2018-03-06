What's with Netanyahu's AIPAC note to self?

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before a wide-eyed audience at AIPAC Tuesday, he didn't appear to display any props as he has in past speeches.



No cartoons. No pictures. No drone parts. He was, however, holding a bizarre note as he walked on stage. It read: "1-800- How's my speech?" Twitter users quickly caught on.





The prime minister has a history of using props and gimmicks as part of his approach to public speaking — especially at the United Nations General Assembly.In 2009, Netanyahu presented the UNGA with a copy of the blueprints of the Auschwitz death camp to counter then-Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech from the day before.“To those who gave this Holocaust-denier a hearing, I say on behalf of my people, the Jewish people, and decent people everywhere: Have you no shame? Have you no decency... What a disgrace! What a mockery of the charter of the United Nations!" he said.In 2012, Netanyahu showed the General Assembly a Loony Tunes-like bomb cartoon, on which a red line was drawn to show Iran's progress in enriching uranium.Netanyahu held up a picture from the Gaza Strip in 2014, showing a rocket launcher next to a group of Palestinian children. He gave his speech just a few weeks after Operation Protective Edge had ended and Israel was facing fierce international criticism.“You see three children playing next to them. Hamas deliberately put its rockets in hundreds of residential areas like this. Hundreds of them. Ladies and gentlemen, this is a war crime… And these are the real war crimes you should have investigated, or spoken out against from this podium last week.”Is Monday's note some kind of cryptic message, or was it meant to be a joke? We'll let the readers decide.