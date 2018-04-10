Yad Vashem, IDF encourage more Holocaust remembrance efforts in army

In the lead-up to Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel’s Holocaust center Yad Vashem hosted an IDF General Staff Forum, as part of an initiative to increase critical thinking about Holocaust remembrance among soldiers.



During the day-long seminar held Monday and headed by IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen Gadi Eisenkot, Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev presented the former with a special anthology, Kolchem Shamati (I Heard Your Voice), to be used in discussions between commanders and their soldiers on the topic of Holocaust remembrance.





The anthology was initiated by the IDF's Education and Youth Corps in cooperation with Yad Vashem's International School for Holocaust Studies.Kolchem Shamati includes a range of texts and songs that enable a dialogue centered on ethics and values, and raise relevant questions for IDF soldiers today. Examples of these questions offered by Yad Vashem include: What memory is engraved in your mind? Where did you first encounter the story of the Holocaust? Which of the texts in the anthology touch you directly? And how do these voices echo into the future?Kolchem Shamati enables the participants to listen to the voices and examine the words of both victims and survivors. The anthology presents texts written in the midst of the Holocaust, that open a window to understanding how Jews experienced and understood the events at the time.The texts are combined with musical performances of poems - accessible by scanning a QR code included in the anthology - written by famous authors such as C.N. Bialik, Hannah Szenes and Leonard Cohen, which accompany the different topics of discourse.The initiative aims to connect participants through the music and through group readings of the texts, serving as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue on Holocaust memory."In recent years we have witnessed a welcome process in which many sections of Israeli society, including the IDF, are seeking to discover their own involvement in designing Holocaust memory," said Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev. "Kolchem Shamati contains a fabric of voices, combining both written sources and Holocaust art with the legacy of the victims and the survivors. When participants touch the story of the individual during the Holocaust, it is possible to create a connection to the past from which we can fill our present and future with content and meaning.""The Passover Haggada is based on the fundamental Jewish value 'vehigadta levnincha' (and you should tell your child)," explained IDF Chief Education Officer Brig. Gen. Yehuda (Zvika) Fairaizen. "The responsibility for transmitting the information is physical, from parent to child, and instigates a process of building memory that is seared in both the private and collective consciousness. Kolchem Shamati enables our officers and soldiers to discuss and internalize these eternal Jewish values that survived the Holocaust and were central to the rebirth of the Jewish State of Israel."