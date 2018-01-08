January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Yair Netanyahu: 'Ridiculous things better left unsaid'

By
January 8, 2018 22:40

Son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims the recorded conversation does not represent who he is, regrets saying ‘ridiculous’ things about women.

1 minute read.



Yair Netanyahu observes his father Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reading a prayer at the

Yair Netanyahu observes his father Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reading a prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In a recorded conversation from 2015 that was aired on Monday evening on Channel 2 News, Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alluded to his father helping gas tycoon Kobi Maimon in a deal worth billions of US dollars and spoke about strippers and his former girlfriend in an offensive manner.

In response to the aired story Yair Netanyahu said the following: “Tonight I watched a shameful and sensationalist news story that presented unlawful and secret recordings from a conversation that took place two and a half years ago. In a night conversation [conducted] under the influence of alcohol I said ridiculous things about women and other foolish things that were better left unsaid.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“These words do not represent who I am, the values I was raised on and what I believe in. I regret [saying] them and apologize if anyone was hurt by them.” The young Netanyahu also said that what he said to Nir Maimon, son of Kobi Maimon, was only a “bad joke meant to roast him as any sensible person understands.”

The young Netanyahu said to the young Maimon: "My dad arranged for your dad a $20 billion windfall and you can’t spot me NIS 400?’’

He went on to say in his statement that “I never paid any attention to the gas policy [of Israel] and had no clue about any of the details regarding it.”

The Netanyahu family called the airing of the recording “persecution, bloodshed, and shaming.”

They stated that the recording was “edited in a manipulative [way] and was carried out in a shameful and illegal manner by a driver employed by the office of prime minister.”


Related Content

January 8, 2018
Nostalgia in Yiddish theater

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 4 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    10 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 23
    Elat
    9 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut