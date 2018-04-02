April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Yair Netanyahu reveals tombstone for beloved dog

Yair Netanyahu took to social media to express his sorrow over the death of the family dog Kaya and share a photo of the tombstone.

By
April 2, 2018 14:16
1 minute read.
US SECRETARY of State John Kerry and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lavish attention on Kaya

US SECRETARY of State John Kerry (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lavish attention on Kaya, the prime minister’s dog. (photo credit: US STATE DEPARTMENT)

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took to social media to express his sorrow over the death of the Netanyahu family dog Kaya.

"We learned from Kaya what is the soul and mind of an animal," he wrote. "She, in return, gave us a lot of happiness."

He also placed a photograph of the pet's tombstone.


Yair also encouraged people to adopt adult pets and not puppies and kittens. "Give them a home and a life," he wrote. "You will get so much love and warmth in return."

Kaya was 10 years old when she was adopted by the Netanyahu family and suffered from deafness and walking difficulties. In addition, she had behavioral issues. She bit the Israeli prime minister himself a few days after she was adopted in 2015. Later, she bit an MK, a spouse of a vice-Minister, and a security guard.
The biting mandated she be placed in a 10-day quarantine, and the Netanyahu family obliged. However, after that, a law was passed in the Knesset that allowed dog owners to keep their pets in their own homes during those 10 days. The law came to be known unofficially as "The Kaya Netanyahu law."

Kaya was a pure-bred Alaskan Malamute and the prime minister stated on social media that she won many dog pageants for her beauty. She was also a common feature when leaders and noted people visited Balfour Street.




"We very much hoped she would return to us and get to experience snow in Jerusalem," wrote the prime minister.


