March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Yair Netanyahu hurt Israeli security, claims Hefetz

Hefetz told the police that on more than one occasion, the younger Netanyahu's influence led to harmful security decisions being made.

By
March 5, 2018 21:24
1 minute read.
Yair Netanyahu

Yair Netanyahu . (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made decisions that harmed the security of Israel because he took the advice of his eldest son, Yair, over that of security authorities, his former spokesman Nir Hefetz told police, according to reports on Monday.

Hefetz, who has turned state’s witness, told the police that on more than one occasion, the younger Netanyahu’s influence led to harmful security decisions being made.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Due to the timing of when Hefetz served as a personal spokesman for the Netanyahu family, one incident he possibly was referring to was a controversial decision to install metal detectors at the entrances to mosques on the Temple Mount, which sparked violence. The decision was strongly opposed by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) but was supported by Israel Police Insp.- Gen. Roni Alsheikh.

According to one report, Netanyahu’s decision to threaten elections over the issue of public broadcasting also was due to the influence of his son.

Yair Netanyahu will soon be questioned in Case 4000, the “Bezeq Affair,” Channel 2 News reported.

In response to Monday night’s news, the Prime Minister’s Office released a statement saying: “The things attributed to Nir Hefetz regarding Sarah and Yair Netanyahu are nonsense. For more than seven years, Nir Hefetz has been completely informed of intelligence, political or security information and has made decisions in these areas. Therefore, the things attributed to him are baseless.”

Earlier, the prime ministers associates said that “the race after states witnesses proves that the police have nothing, and will have nothing.”


