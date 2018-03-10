Come Hear Israel’s Defense Minister Talk about the New War with Iran

March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium
Benjamin Netanyahu

Documetary life in Israel

Documentary life in Israel is a glimpse into the daily routine and struggles, such as the change in economy and the local conflict, burdening the average Israeli citizen. Documentary life in Israel is moments captured by talented journalists and film makers featuring the trials and tribulations of the state's residents.

Screen capture from 'Thirteen' by 365dostories
November 26, 2017
Watch: Israeli Life in Docs

By JPOST.COM STAFF

LOAD MORE

Tzachi Halevy and Lior Raz star in Fauda
March 9, 2018
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards

By AMY SPIRO
Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman
March 9, 2018
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end

By GIL HOFFMAN
The Christian Edition
Most Read
Hot Opinion
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut