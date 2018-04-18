April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

IN PICTURES: Israel pays tribute to fallen on Remembrance Day

Israelis across the country commemorated lost loved ones as they marked Remembrance Day, visiting grave-sites of soldiers and terror victims who have been killed throughout Israel's history.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 18, 2018 10:22
1 minute read.
An Israeli visits the grave of a fallen soldier on Mount Herzl during Remembrance Day on April 18th

An Israeli visits the grave of a fallen soldier on Mount Herzl during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israelis across the country commemorated lost loved ones as they marked Remembrance Day, visiting grave-sites of soldiers and terror victims who have been killed throughout Israel's history.

An Israeli sits near a grave during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In the capital, Jerusalem's Mount Herzl— Israel's national cemetery— was flooded with people who visited the resting places of their family and friends. The national memorial ceremony, held yearly at the mount, sees people join from all over the country as they pause, hours before Independence Day celebrations are set to kick off, to reflect on those who gave their lives for the country's freedom.

A soldiers rests overlooking graves on Mount Herzl on Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

Israelis place a rock on a grave on Mount Herzl during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

A woman cries while sitting near a grave on Mount Herzl during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

The grave of Michael Levin, who was killed at 22 during the Second Lebanon War, is covered in stones and Israeli flags during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

Israelis visit a grave on Mount Herzl during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

Israel will pause in commemoration for two minutes at 11 A.M. local time as a siren will blare throughout the country, just as sirens sounded for Holocaust Remembrance Day last week and Remembrance Day on Tuesday night.


Related Content

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Sara Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
April 18, 2018
Knesset marks Remembrance Day with songs and poetry

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 29
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 19 - 32
    Jerusalem
    16 - 29
    Haifa
  • 23 - 39
    Elat
    19 - 37
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut