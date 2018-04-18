IN PICTURES: Israel pays tribute to fallen on Remembrance Day

Israelis across the country commemorated lost loved ones as they marked Remembrance Day, visiting grave-sites of soldiers and terror victims who have been killed throughout Israel's history.









In the capital, Jerusalem's Mount Herzl— Israel's national cemetery— was flooded with people who visited the resting places of their family and friends. The national memorial ceremony, held yearly at the mount, sees people join from all over the country as they pause, hours before Independence Day celebrations are set to kick off, to reflect on those who gave their lives for the country's freedom.Israel will pause in commemoration for two minutes at 11 A.M. local time as a siren will blare throughout the country, just as sirens sounded for Holocaust Remembrance Day last week and Remembrance Day on Tuesday night.