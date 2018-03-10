Business & Innovation news

Arab Israeli Conflict
By AARON KATSMAN
By MAX SCHINDLER
By TERRANCE MINTNER
By AARON KATSMAN
By RAN DAGONI / GLOBES
By REUTERS
The board had "no choice but to pursue its only viable option to maximize the Company's remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process."
Fuld says he built his entire high-tech career on being a freier.
“My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” – Winston Churchill
OrCam's device reads texts, supermarket barcodes and recognizes faces while speaking the information into the user's ear.
Chinese companies are investing in Israeli technology to use it back in the mainland, as opposed to developing R&D centers locally.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The findings further found significant gaps between men and women with regards to the entrepreneurial process, from the formulation of an idea until its implementation.
By YUVAL AZULAI AND AMIRAM BARKAT/GLOBES
Kiryat Gat is already one of the world's most advanced chip fabs after Intel invested $6 billion in expanding and upgrading it during 2016 and 2017.
The TA-35 and the TA-125 – the indexes with the most highly capitalized companies on the stock exchange – were up 0.52% and 0.66%, respectively, as of closing.
Slow and steady wins the game, and I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping it simple.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
After banks close their doors, companies seek to fill the gap for safe services.
By MAGDA SZABO
The financial information you need to know.
“Volatility on the US stock exchange brings us volatility here, and it could make a financial impact in the Israeli market through corporate bonds.”
By GIDON COHEN AND LISA SEGELOW
Do the new tax laws affect you?
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Rhett & Link first signed a cooperation agreement with Wix last October.
The company employs thousands of Israelis across the country.
Based in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestine Exchange’s new trading engine will run on the Nasdaq’s financial framework.
By JTA
The deal to buy the startup is worth tens of millions of dollars.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The third annual ShukTech, a collaborative event with Jerusalem’s Development Authority (JDA), will turn the city’s celebrated outdoor marketplace into a tech hub.
"Interests of the Chinese government do not necessarily coincide with Israeli interests," the builders' letter stated.
Israel is a leading country in the field of digital healthcare.
By YOHAN ALBO
For many reasons an external consultant is the best friend a CEO can have.
By LEON HARRIS
Now there is a new Israeli tax form – “Form 1348 Residency Declaration” – that looks like a matrix.
Infimé's cutting-edge technology allows the retailer to model entire collections rapidly using advanced modeling algorithms
The shekel is now 11% stronger than it was at this time last year, with one dollar trading for 3.4 shekels, according to the Bank of Israel rate on Monday.
OurCrowd is banking on the future of artificial intelligence disruption.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
By YONATAN GHER
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
By MIKE EVANS
By TED POE
