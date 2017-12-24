December 25 2017
Tevet, 7, 5778
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 24, 2017 20:23

Ofra Preuss served for 20 years in the IDF Spokesperson’s Office and was the spokesperson for the Israeli delegation to the United Nations and for Cellcom.




Bank Hapoalim Spokesperson to step down

Ofra Preuss. (photo credit: RON KEDMI)

Bank Hapoalim spokesperson and director of public affairs Ofra Preuss announced yesterday she will be stepping down from her post at the end of the month after 14 years.

Before joining Bank Hapoalim, Preuss served for 20 years in the IDF Spokesperson’s Office and was the spokesperson for the Israeli delegation to the United Nations and for Cellcom.

Press thanked the bank management and hundreds of journalists she worked with throughout her career.

"The world has undergone profound change, the impact of which is felt everywhere," she said. "These changes, which are partly the result of technological developments and the proliferation of social networks, have had a fundamental impact on the media.  It is notable that the traditional press has maintained its integrity and prestige, and remains a beacon of professionalism and credibility."


