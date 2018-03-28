El Al petitions High Court over unfair competition on India route

El Al petitioned the High Court of Justice on Wednesday, claiming the government was providing its competitors an unfair advantage on flights to India.



The petition was submitted over the state's authorization for Air India to operate flights on a shortened route that is blocked for flights by Israeli airlines because of security concerns. The route takes passengers over Saudi Arabian airspace, until recently prohibited by the Saudi government, but recently permitted for foreign operators. El Al currently flies four weekly flights to Mumbai





Jpost's featured videos

Air India's flight is roughly two hours shorter than El Al's, which is forced to detour by flying over international waters. The detour adds fuel and operational expenses that the competitor doesn't share and the added flight time is a disincentive for prospective passengers.The lawsuit was filed against the government of Israel, the Prime Minister, the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, the Minister of Transport and Air India.El Al has also asked industry group IATA to help it access Saudi Arabia's airspace.The inaugural Air India flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv flew over Saudi Arabia last week, ending a 70-year overflight ban.