March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israel’s Electra suing China’s Huawei over breach of contract

Electra said that Huawei “violated a partnership and distribution agreement” and conducted negotiations in “bad faith.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
March 13, 2018 13:50
Israel’s Electra suing China’s Huawei over breach of contract

A logo of Huawei is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

Electra Consumer Products, one of the largest importers of electronic goods in Israel, is taking on Huawei, the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer.

Earlier this week, Electra filed a NIS 80 million lawsuit against Huawei after it claimed that the Chinese company violated their confidentiality agreement. Electra is the primary importer of Huawei cell phones to Israel after in 2016 it acquired 70% of ownership and control of Alpha Telecom, the importer and distributor of Huawei in Israel.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In a filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Monday, Electra said that Huawei “violated a partnership and distribution agreement” and conducted negotiations in “bad faith.”

Electra also asked the court to issue an injunction against Huawei to prevent it from using any information it obtained during its agreement with the Israeli company and to prevent the Chinese phone manufacturer from entering an agreement with a contractor in Israel to repair broken phones. This could adversely impact Huawei phone owners in Israel.

The lawsuit comes after Electra notified the TASE in February that it was in disagreement with Huawei about the sale goals for the phone in Israel.


Related Content

Taxi cars
March 12, 2018
Taxi service gears up to employ students as drivers

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut