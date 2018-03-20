Netanyahu: Musk calls Israel 'technological superpower'

Speaking at an event in Dimona on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled a conversation he had with technology giant Elon Musk during the latter's trip to Israel, calling him "a genius."



Netanyahu told the crowd that Musk praised Israel's technological innovations, saying Musk "appreciates what we are doing in Israel."





The two discussed Israel's natural energy uses, and Musk suggested that all of Israel's energy needs may be derived from the Negev, and that the desert represents the future of Israel's energy sector. Solar energy, which is "clean" in that it does not have a harmful impact on the environment, represents only 13% of Israel's energy expenditure.Musk suggested that Israel could reinvigorate their energy sector "only if they want it" and Netanyahu reassured the crowd that he hopes to see positive changes and adaptation's to the country's energy programs.Musk, who owns Tesla and SpaceX, is visiting and made a trip to Masada on Tuesday.