March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

British energy giant scouring Israeli energy tech with £100 million fund

One factor driving Centrica’s search for energy-efficiency technologies has been steadily falling profits, with the company announcing layoffs of 4,000 jobs in February.

By
March 25, 2018 22:16
1 minute read.
A "Wind Energizer" built by Leviathan Energy Renewables

A "Wind Energizer" built by Leviathan Energy Renewables. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Centrica Innovations – the investment arm of Centrica Plc., Britain’s largest energy and gas supplier – is scouring Israel for energy technology with a £100 million fund.

In a bid to stay competitive, executives from the energy giant toured the country last week, meeting with and looking at investments in several Israeli start-ups. The firm is also looking at technologies in Europe and North America.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Israel is a real focus concentration of people, talent, tech,” Jonathan Tudor, the director of Centrica Innovations, told The Jerusalem Post. “Increasingly, our business customers – they’re more worried about the security around data, how do we access that, analyze that, protect it. And when you look at what Israel is renowned for, what it has expertise for: handling massive amounts of data in intelligence, [and] interpreting that.”

Centrica Innovations was set up in 2017 and the firm seeks to invest in technologies ranging from cybersecurity to big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, electrified transport and smart devices – or the “Internet of Things.”

The company is also looking at acquiring technology to set up “distributed systems,” in a bid to decentralize 20th-century power grids.

One factor driving Centrica’s search for energy-efficiency technologies has been steadily falling profits, with the company announcing layoffs of 4,000 jobs in February.

The company’s first foray into Israel was in 2015, with its acquisition of Panoramic Power for an unreported sum. The firm provides wireless sensors to increase energy efficiency.

The energy giant is now on the cusp of investing in an Israeli start-up that designs software that determines the location of electric vehicle charging stations. Centrica says it will announce the investment in April, along with making another one or two investments in Israeli start-ups this year.

Another Israeli company, EchoCare Technologies, won a contest set-up by Centrica in London earlier this month, named the Active Aging Challenge. The Beersheba-based firm won some £25,000 ($35,000) for developing a non-wearable, elder-care home monitoring device.

Centrica set up the £100 million ($140 million) fund in September, and it plans to use the fund over the next five years. The company reported some £28 billion in revenues in 2017, with profits down 17% from 2016.

Centrica owns British Gas and North America’s Direct Energy, among other divisions.


Related Content

March 23, 2018
Could Israeli night sensor tech saved life of driverless Uber crash victim?

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut