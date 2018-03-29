March 29 2018
|
Nisan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Christ's 'crown of thorns' tree may help in climate change fight

Just as that crown is associated with suffering and death followed by resurrection, the researchers hope the tree can help support life in areas threatened by deadly heat.

By REUTERS
March 29, 2018 11:27
1 minute read.
via dolorosa

A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross during a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week, in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014.. (photo credit: FINBARR O'REILLY / REUTERS)

NEOT KEDUMIM, Israel - As the sun beats down on the barren slopes around Jerusalem, a tree of the kind believed to have provided the crown of thorns in Biblical accounts of Jesus Christ's crucifixion stands unaffected, its fruits ample and foliage green.

While pilgrims prepare to converge on the city at Easter to commemorate the events of Christian tradition, Israeli scientists researching climate change are at work in the surrounding hills studying the Ziziphus Spina-Christi, commonly known as Christ's Thorn Jujube.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


They believe it is a "pioneer species" in the fight against desertification because its hardiness makes it resilient to rising temperatures and aridity. It can draw water from deep underground, and it retains the ability to photosynthesize even when exposed to high temperatures and solar radiation.

Ziziphus Spina-Christi (Davidbena/Wikimedia Commons)

"It's one of the few species that we can plant on these slopes that have nothing on them," said Shabtai Cohen of Israel's Volcani Agricultural Research Center, who has been working with France's National Institute for Agricultural Research and researchers at Israel's Hebrew University.

"We only know maybe one or two other species that can do that."

Various plants have been proposed as the source of the crown of thorns the New Testament says was placed on Christ's head in the lead-up to the crucifixion, and no-one knows for certain. But the consensus among Christian scholars tends towards Ziziphus Spina-Christi.


A Related Video You May Like:
 
Orthodox Christians hold Easter Sunday procession in Jerusalem , Israel on April 16, 2017


Just as that crown is associated with suffering and death followed by resurrection, the researchers hope the tree, which provides sustenance to bees and insects, can help support life in areas threatened by deadly heat.

"Studying its attributes and its traits is going to help us to breed species that we want in the future," said Cohen.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

OECD meeting in Paris
March 28, 2018
Your Taxes: Roadblock on the superhighway

By LEON HARRIS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 27
    Elat
    14 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut