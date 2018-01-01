January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Overweight hedgehog finds new home in Ramat Gan Safari

By
January 1, 2018 11:57

While a chubby hedgehog may sound endearing, Sherman experienced difficulty walking due to his extra weight.

1 minute read.



Hedgehog

Hedgehog. (photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

The Ramat Gan Safari has gained a new animal: Sherman the hedgehog.

Sherman, an extremely overweight hedgehog, has lived his life up until now on the streets. He weighs twice as much as a normal hedgehog due to his affinity for eating cat food that is left out by well-intentioned Israelis.

While a chubby hedgehog may sound endearing, for Sherman, the extra weight was a burden. He had difficulty walking and was eventually taken to an animal hospital before being transferred to the safari.

Now on a diet, Safari employees hope that Sherman will lose his extra pounds and live his fullest hedgehog live.

The Safari is also home to a long-eared hedgehog.



