Overweight hedgehog finds new home in Ramat Gan Safari

The Ramat Gan Safari has gained a new animal: Sherman the hedgehog.



Sherman, an extremely overweight hedgehog, has lived his life up until now on the streets. He weighs twice as much as a normal hedgehog due to his affinity for eating cat food that is left out by well-intentioned Israelis.





שרמן הוא קיפוד ששוקל פי שניים מקיפוד ממוצע. הוא הגיע לבית החולים לחיות בר לאחר שנמצא בטבע כשהוא מתקשה ללכת. הסיבה: אכילת יתר של מזון חתולים שנמצא בכל פינת רחוב לפני שישוב לטבע, הועבר למשק החי לילדים של הספארי וכעת הוא נמצא בתכנית הרזייה מיוחדת לקיפודים כדי שירזה וגם יצליח להתכדרר pic.twitter.com/eBvZG4Eu7E — sagit horowitz (@sagithorowitz) January 1, 2018

קיפוד חולות בבית החולים לחיות בר של הספארי ורשות הטבע והגנים.

צילום: דניאלה קרני הראל pic.twitter.com/lwBuYZ9Wjk — sagit horowitz (@sagithorowitz) December 29, 2017

While a chubby hedgehog may sound endearing, for Sherman, the extra weight was a burden. He had difficulty walking and was eventually taken to an animal hospital before being transferred to the safari.Now on a diet, Safari employees hope that Sherman will lose his extra pounds and live his fullest hedgehog live.The Safari is also home to a long-eared hedgehog.